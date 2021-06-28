4 Zodiac signs as the main character from Bridgerton

Ever since the show came out it has created quite a stir. If you’re someone who is a firm believer in astrology then check out the ensemble cast of the show as zodiac signs.

This period drama was a massive hit as soon as it released on Netflix. The show became the highest-grossing show on Netflix and the most streamed in no time. Bridgerton is a show that one can’t get enough of. Lady Whistledown and her infamous society papers revealing the gossip and the romance between Daphne and Simon made this show the greatest period drama.

Here we take astrology for fun to reveal the main characters from the show as a zodiac sign. We will tell you which character do you relate to the most based on your zodiac sign. Here are the 4 main characters of the show based on the zodiac sign.

Daphne - Taurus

If you’re a Taurus, you can relate the most to the character Daphne Bridgerton. You enjoy art, comfort and you prioritize loyalty. You are romantic and stubborn and you want to be in a stable and secure relationship with your partner. You are sweet, simple, and stubborn and loyal to the core like Daphne.

Simon - Scorpio

Secretive and introverted, slightly cautious and a passionate lover, Simon is a true depiction of Scorpio. You are calculative and you prioritize your privacy more than anyone. You are a passionate lover who is loyal to the core. You are far too intimidating and intense which makes you non-approachable, but you have an eclectic aura about you that people feel naturally drawn to.

Aquarius - Eloise Bridgerton

A vivid reader, the one who likes to choose the path not taken, Eloise is the most relatable to an Aquarian. She is a humanitarian and her biggest concerns are her family and the will to live freely and be independent, not on the terms and rules set by society.

Cancer - Lady Violet

Sweet, caring and with a loving nature of a mother, Lady Violet is a typical Cancerian who will do anything to keep her loved ones safe. She will choose family over everything else. Her sensitive nature allows her to empathize with others and solve their problems.

