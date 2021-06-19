4 Zodiac signs who absolutely HATE being ignored

Do you hate it when people ignore or sideline you? Then chances are that you belong to one of these 4 zodiac signs mentioned below!

Some people are completely okay with being ignored or sidelined. They understand that the other person might sometimes be busy and may not be able to pay undivided attention to them. On the other hand, there are others who cannot stand being ignored. They crave attention.

Such people want everybody’s eyes to be on them. It doesn’t matter if the other person is busy or preoccupied, they want attention and love, all the time! According to astrology, here are the 4 zodiac signs who hate being ignored and go berserk when people don’t notice them or sideline them.

Leo

It is no surprise that Leos top this list! Leos want all eyes on them. Whatever they do, is done for attention. They don’t care if the attention is good or bad, as long as it is attention. They will do anything to attract people towards them and want to always be in the spotlight.

Aries

Aries-born people want others to appreciate them and celebrate their achievements. Sure, they are ambitious and determined and want to be nothing but the best, but they also want someone to pump them up and make a noise about their achievements!

Gemini

Geminis are social butterflies. They want someone to be with them all the time. They hate the idea of being alone or doing things that go unnoticed. They want the company of others and want people to surround them and love them unconditionally.

Scorpio

Scorpios think of them to be a cut above the rest. Thus, they believe that people should automatically be attracted to them. They want people to be intrigued and mesmerised by their mysterious personality and aura. So they can’t stand it when someone ignores them or treats them in an ordinary manner.

