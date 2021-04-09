4 Zodiac signs who are GENUINE and trustworthy

People belonging to these zodiac signs are real and genuine. They don’t believe in pretending and don’t try to be someone else. They are true to themselves and are honest, blunt and straight forward.

Genuine people are hard to find. Mostly everyone in today’s world is fake and has a mask on. Everyone is trying to be someone else and we are living in a world of pretence. At such times, meeting people who are real, genuine and authentic is a rarity. Such people are honest, true to themselves and are not fake.

They don’t really know how to pretend and are comfortable in their own skin. They are happy as they are, and don’t feel the need to be someone else. Astrology can play a very important role in determining the zodiac signs that are real and honest. So here are the 4 zodiac signs who are authentic and genuine.

Aries

Aries-born people can be trusted to always do the right thing. They are fair and ethical and always keep everyone’s interest in mind while making decisions. They are brutally honest and blunt and will say what’s on their mind even if the truth might hurt some people.

Cancer

Since Cancerians are sweet to whoever they meet, they might come across as fake to some people. But in reality, they are truly sweet and kind individuals who like taking care of others and say what they feel. They are ethical, sincere and honest.

Libra

Librans have a very strong sense of moral consciousness. They know what is right and wrong and have an inner voice that compels them to always do the right thing. They are sincere and genuine and don’t believe in engaging in any kind of foul play.

Capricorn

Capricorns always stick to their word. If they have promised you something, they will fulfil it no matter what happens. They are committed, dedicated and dependable beings who never let people down and can always be trusted. They are never the ones to betray someone or let them down.

