4 Zodiac signs who are bad at friendships and are likely to be alone

Some people simply don’t possess the qualities of a good friend. They are self-centred, selfish and dominating and can never nurture or support a friend wholeheartedly. Here are the 4 zodiac signs who are adept at ruining friendships and are thus most likely to be lonely.

Friendships are difficult to maintain. A good friend is someone who would be there for you in good and bad times, will guide you and support you. While there are some friendships that last for a lifetime, there are some that fall apart after a point, probably due to reasons like different schedules, busy lifestyle and lack of communication.

It takes a great deal of time, effort and hard work to make a friendship work and last for long. Some people can do it with ease, while others have a tough time managing their friendships and often lose their friends. Here are the 4 zodiac signs who are bad at managing friendships.

Aries

Aries-born people can be quite stubborn and rigid at times. They are impulsive, self-centred and controlling and can often make their friends feel ignored and sidelined. They also have a dominating personality, which can irk their friends and harm their relationships.

Taurus

Taureans love making new friends and having fun with them, but after a point in time, they do need some alone time to recharge and to introspect. This can result in a communication gap with their friends and can lead to people getting annoyed by Taureans’ habit of needing some space and privacy.

Cancer

Since Cancerians are moody, overly sensitive and impulsive, they can easily get hurt by something that their friends said in good humour. This can lead to arguments, fights and confusion. They are also adept at overthinking and can create a lot of problems in their head which can lead to messy friendships.

Leo

Leos simply can never put anybody before them. They love the fact that they are self-obsessed and selfish and are definitely not sorry for it. This habit of theirs can irritate their friends and can make them feel alone. Leos just don’t have it in them, what it takes to be a caring, nurturing and supportive friend, who will put their friend’s needs before their own.

