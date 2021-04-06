Some people are opportunists and will not hesitate in stabbing you in the back if that is what is required to get to the top. Have a look at the 4 zodiac signs who are pro at backstabbing and who should never be trusted.

Some people have a tendency to stab you in the back. They have a habit of playing with people’s feelings and betraying them. They can be called sadists and are the ones that you should never trust. They will break your trust when you least expect it and will leave you feeling miserable.

They do not care about your emotions and the fact that you trusted them and confided in them. All they want is to betray you and let you down by stabbing you in the back and making fun of your vulnerability. So here are the 4 zodiac signs who are the biggest backstabbers of all signs.

Aries

Aries-born people are not exactly untrustworthy, since they can be a good friend and can help and support you when needed. But when it comes to choosing between you and their own self, they will definitely choose themselves and will not think twice before stabbing you in the back.

Gemini

Geminis are two-faced. They will pretend to be your best friend and will do things to make you trust them. They will convince you to show your vulnerable side to them, and then when you least expect it, they will break your trust and stab you in the back. They have no qualms in admitting that they will happily betray a person if it is for their own advantage.

Leo

Leos are ambitious, driven and aggressive. They want the very best for themselves and they will do anything to achieve it. And if it involves stabbing you in the back, they will do it without giving it much thought.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians want to be with people who are fun and adventurous and who can make their life worth living. If they become bored of you, they will readily betray you and look for other people to have fun with. For them, their topmost priority is to enjoy life and they don’t care who they do that with.

Also Read: 3 Zodiac signs likely to experience stress and exhaustion: Read the daily horoscope of Libra, Scorpio & more

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×