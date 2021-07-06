4 Zodiac signs who are extremely calculative

People belonging to these 4 zodiac signs are shrewd, manipulative, and highly calculative. They are practical and sharp beings who always proceed with caution.

Some people simply don’t have it in them, to over-analyze things or situations or proceed with caution. They are carefree, laidback, and relaxed beings who don’t tend to think too much before doing things in life. On the other hand, some people overcomplicate matters by carefully planning their every step.

They not only manipulate people and situations but also are calculative and shrewd. According to astrology, there are 4 such zodiac signs who think their every move thoroughly and never do things without being absolutely sure about them. Have a look at the signs below.

Scorpio

Scorpios have a shrewd streak in them. They don’t openly say the things that they want, but they manipulate people to do exactly what they want, by playing mind games with them. They carefully calculate their every move to achieve their goal

Cancer

Cancerians are considered to be emotional fools who cannot ever take decisions that are guided by logic. But this isn’t the case. When they want, Cancerians can easily think with their mind and do what is practical and best for them in the long run.

Gemini

Geminis don’t really like the idea of openly discussing their goals and aspirations with people. They are like the dark horse, who aren’t very vocal about their ambitions, but before people realize it, they secretly fulfill their dreams and aspirations by tricking people around them.

Pisces

Although Pisces-born people are known to be lost in their world, they are highly ambitious. They easily manipulate people by coming across as clueless and impractical. They think through things and do what they can to make their dreams come true.

