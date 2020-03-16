4 Zodiac signs who are highly intelligent and book smart

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

These zodiac signs are known to be bookworms with brains that could work faster than Google. Find out who these signs are

There are bookworms and then there are know-it-alls and while they are often mistaken for being the same, they, in fact, aren’t. Some people just like to be around books and always learn about everything that is happening around them. They know so much that they might even give you an answer faster than Google. They are easily the smartest people in any room. Find out who these signs are:

VIRGO

Virgo is known as an avid researcher with brains hungry for knowledge. They are great when it comes to facts and figures and will always have a giant database of knowledge on any and every topic. They are opinionated because they are aware of a lot of things and know what is wrong and what is right.

LIBRA

Libra always likes to be in the good books of people. However, do not assume it is because of the fact that they need something from them. Libras are very intelligent and always know all the right things to say and do. While they are known to be bookworms, they can easily hold a conversation. But, they will get a little defensive when it comes to sharing the knowledge they have.

SAGITTARIUS

Sagis love to explore and find all the new ways to live life. They do not mind sharing their experiences which is what makes people love them. While they are bookworms in nature, their explorative side mixes things up that leads to quite a lot of philosophical lectures from the Sagi.

AQUARIUS

Aquarians are always hungry for knowledge which always makes them dig a little digger. If they have something stuck in their mind, they will not stop researching until they find the truth. Even if someone helps them find the truth, they will have to find it for themselves to believe it.

