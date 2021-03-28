4 Zodiac signs who are likely to get a promotion in the coming week; Read Weekly horoscope to find out more

Gemini, Virgo, Libra and Sagittarius need to look out for a promotion in the work front from March 29 to April 4, 2021. This week could be about excellent gains in the workplace for these 4 zodiac signs. Read your weekly horoscope to find out more.

Check out your astrology prediction for the coming week and find out what the stars have in store for you. This week could be highly beneficial for zodiac signs Gemini, Virgo, Libra and Sagittarius as they are most likely to get a job promotion and make excellent monetary gains.

This is what the stars have in store for you as shared by Kalashanti Jyotish for the coming week from March 29 to April 4, 2021.

Gemini

Gemini sign people are likely to be promoted to a higher rank on the professional front and also be given an increment. You will maintain good coordination with your seniors this week. Your familial and marital life will be full of cheer and warmth. There will be a significant rise in your comforts. The middle of the week may bring some physical and mental problems. The end of the week will bring monetary gains.

Virgo

Virgo sign people are likely to get relief in their financial struggles and challenges. Your financial condition is likely to strengthen today. You may get some opportunities to make progress in the workplace. The salaried people are likely to succeed in their professional endeavours and they will get adequate support from their seniors. Your life partner is set to draw some benefits on account of your positive stars. Take care of your health.

Libra

Libra sign people will start the week on an auspicious note. They shall receive good news on several fronts. The salaried people are likely to be promoted to a higher post. The middle of the week may bring some health and money-related issues. Exercise restraint over your speech as there are chances of a family feud. The end of the week shall bring financial gains. You may participate in a religious ceremony.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people are likely to make great financial gains this week. You are likely to make excellent gains in the workplace too. If you appear in an interview this week, you will succeed or you might be promoted to a higher post. There will be enormous excitement and happiness in your conjugal life. The middle of the week shall bring excessive workload today which will lead to stress and irritability. Take care of your health. The week is likely to end on an auspicious note.

