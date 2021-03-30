4 Zodiac signs who are MATERIALISTIC and love luxury

Most of us are guilty of splurging every once in a while on our favourite gadget or on that latest bag, but there are some people who tend to go a little overboard when it comes to being materialistic.

Sure, it isn’t a bad thing to love luxury and opulence and invest in things you love, like clothes, home decor items or makeup. But some people tend to get a little carried away when it comes to shopping or being materialistic. They spend their money carelessly and love their material possessions like no other. For them, their material possessions come before people!

Astrologically speaking, there are 4 zodiac signs who are attracted to materialistic things and are proud and unapologetic about it! So here are the 4 signs who are extremely materialistic and can thus, also be termed as shallow and money-driven.

Taurus

Taureans love grandeur! They love luxurious things and are attracted to opulence. They don’t mind spending tons of money on that new bag that costs more than their monthly income and flaunt it proudly! They work hard and earn money only to splurge on such luxurious things and satisfy their materialistic cravings.

Leo

Trust Leos to be the best and buy the best! They consider investing in materialistic things as a way to stand out and flaunt. They are bold and out-there and display the same kind of impulse when splurging on expensive and high-end things.

Sagittarius

Unlike the other materialistic zodiac signs, Sagittarians don’t spend their hard-earned money on clothes or home decor items. They spend their money on travelling. They believe that spending it on new experiences and exotic trips is worth it and thus, don’t mind working those extra hours to save up for that one big trip to their dream destination!

Pisces

Pisces-born people are all about pampering themselves and for them, pampering means shopping! They are self-confessed shopaholics and thus, tend to go overboard while buying things. They will spend tons of money on that latest fringe purse and will end up regretting it later!

