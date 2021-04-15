4 Zodiac signs who are mentally weak and quite unstable

In the astrological chart, there are 4 zodiac signs who are not mentally strong. They are quite unstable and their mood can go up and down very easily and quickly. Find their names.

To cope with our daily challenges in life, to stay strong and to not panic with small confusions, we need to be mentally strong and stable to deal with all our issues. Some people are extremely good at these things because they are mentally very strong, while others are not so good at this. They are mentally quite weak and a bit unstable. And such people can be identified based on the zodiac personality traits. So, here are 4 zodiac signs who are mentally weak and unstable.

Cancer

Cancerians are ruled by the moon and highly affected by its phases. Their emotions can go up and down very quickly. They can be extremely happy and blissful today but angry, depressed and tearful tomorrow. It is very unpredictable to say how a Cancerian would feel right now. They can feel everything more deeply and can get hurt very easily. So, this unstable nature makes them quite weak emotionally.

Libra

Librans are the epitome of balance. So, when they are out of balance, it can take a toll on their emotional state. And they sometimes go off balance when they want to achieve something. But not being in balance makes Librans unstable and upset.

Scorpio

Scorpions are like Cancerians. When they are hurt, their emotional state is devastated. They are intense people who can also feel things very deeply. And they want the same level of honesty from their loved ones. So, if they are betrayed, it is quite impossible to bring them back to their happy phase.

Pisces

Pisceans are intuitive, sensitive and dreamy people. When their mood changes, they can be unstable emotionally to a great extent. But since they can channel emotions to art and music, they can easily be back to their happy mood.

