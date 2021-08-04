Ever wonder if you are going to have an arranged marriage or a love marriage? Here is one way to find out!

Marriage is special for everyone and it is a ceremony is that is celebrated with much excitement and enthusiasm. To find somebody to spend an entire life with who is understanding and loving is one of the most important aspects of marriage.

Zodiac signs help us in defining certain characteristics and personality traits that help us to form a better decision, based on astrology. Here are 4 zodiac signs who are most likely to have a love marriage.

Aries

This zodiac sign is extremely passionate and they are super romantic when it comes to dating. They have a tendency to get emotional and are quick to find love. They are most likely to marry a friend or a best friend who turned into a lover.

Taurus

This zodiac sign is picky when it comes to choosing a life partner. They would not settle for anything less and they are extremely stubborn while choosing their life partner as well. Hence, it is completely their choice who they pick to marry and it is most likely to be a love affair turned into a happy ever after.

Gemini

Gemini is known for its social and outgoing nature. For these traits, they are most likely to find their soulmate at a social gathering or at a random place in the middle of nowhere. They are also quick to fall in love as they are impulsive. They are quick decision makers and they would prefer a life partner of their own choice. Hence, love marriage is most likely on the cards for a Gemini.

Sagittarius

Sagis are known for living their life on their own terms. They have quite a rebellious nature and this means that they will simply avoid an arranged marriage at all costs. They prefer someone who is like-minded, free-spirited and understanding.

