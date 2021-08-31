4 Zodiac signs who are never too keen on getting married

There are some people who dream of getting married. They have big plans for their big day and cannot wait to spend the rest of their life with a partner. They are pretty excited about marriage and are more than ready to find a life partner for themselves after a certain age. On the other hand there are people who dread the idea of getting married!

These people have a lot of apprehensions when it comes to marriage and thus are not too keen to spend their life with one person. According to astrology, here are the 4 zodiac signs that get cold feet on hearing about their marriage.

Virgo

Virgos have very high standards. They don’t believe in settling for less and are thus called perfectionists. They don’t feel too thrilled about getting married as they hear that nobody will be able to meet their expectations and standards.

Scorpio

It doesn’t come naturally to Scorpios to say what’s on their mind to someone. This habit of theirs is what makes them fear getting married to someone as they know that they will be unable to express their feelings and emotions to their better half as openly as they would want to.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians or free-spirited and easy-going people. They don’t have any space for negativity or drama in their life. They believe that marriage comes with a lot of responsibilities and troubles. They thus fear the idea of getting married.

Pisces

Pisces-born people are unique and unconventional. They don’t gel easily with people and thus are not too keen on getting married. They feel that their life partner would not be able to understand their mindset and thought processes.

