4 Zodiac signs who are tough on the outside but extra sensitive and emotional on the inside

We all know a lot of people who are like coconuts - strong on the outside but tender and emotional on the inside. Find out who they are

Every person has layers to their personality and sometimes it becomes very difficult to figure that out. While some usually show who they really are in person others tend to hide their true selves. Now, there could be multiple reasons for doing that. Some just do and sho their true selves to their closed ones while others tend to do it to save themselves from getting hurt. So, according to astrology, we dug in a little deeper to find out who these signs are.

CANCER

Just like their symbol, Crab, Cancerians have a hard shell. They like to appear strong and hide their inner feelings from the world. Beyond the shell, Cancerians are incredibly sensitive and one of the most emotional signs of the Zodiac.

VIRGO

Virgos do not like to show their vulnerability which is why showing emotions in front of people is an alien concept to them. They have hearts of gold while also being incredibly loyal and sensitive. But, to keep themselves secured from the world, they have a strong exterior.

SCORPIO

Scorpios are known to the strongest of the zodiac signs. They are very mysterious which is why you do not know what is going on in their head ever. However, when it comes to their closed ones, they stand by them through thick and thin which proves their loyalty.

CAPRICORN

Been known to be a tough-cookie, Capricorns have a rather endearing and loving personality. They have a watchful eye and are always around people who need them. They are known to bore the personality of both water and earth elements which is why people often consider their emotional strength for a shield.

Who else according to you has a strong exterior? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :BUSTLE

