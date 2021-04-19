4 Zodiac signs who are toxic and unpleasant

People belonging to these 4 zodiac signs are manipulative, jealous, toxic, dominating and pessimistic. They are selfish and insecure people who don’t really seem to care about others or their feelings.

Toxic people are unpleasant and harmful to your mental health. They are manipulative, controlling, dominating, pessimistic and argumentative. They simply cannot look at the bright side of things and tend to over complicate or over dramatise things and situations. They aren’t really the best people to be around.

When you have friends who are toxic or if you are in a relationship with a toxic person, it can be draining and exhausting for you and can take a serious toll on your mental health. Here are the 4 zodiac signs who are toxic and who thus, don’t really prove to be the best people to hang around with.

Aries

Aries-born people are selfish and a little too sensitive. They can easily get hurt or offended and you have to think twice before saying something. They can be exhausting to hang out with as you never know what might upset them and when.

Taurus

Taureans are dominating and manipulative. They want things to be done in a certain way and are never willing to compromise or adjust. They don’t care about other people’s feelings and only pay heed to their emotions. They are also insecure and controlling and can become a bit too possessive.

Gemini

Geminis are social and extroverted and tend to have a different personality for every friend of theirs. This can make them come across as fake. People often thus, don’t trust Geminis easily as they are considered to be two-faced.

Aquarius

Aquarians are cold and emotionally distant. They don’t really trust people that easily and thus, can be pretty toxic to be around. They are unable to develop a bond with people and people can thus get tired of constantly trying to prove their faithfulness.

Also Read: 3 Zodiac signs to enjoy a harmonious familial life; Read the daily horoscope of Cancer, Virgo & more

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×