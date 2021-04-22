The people who are simplistic, uncomplicated and stress-free are indeed blessed. They have no hang ups and can easily prevent themselves from overthinking and creating a mountain out of a molehill!

People either are uncomplicated or complicated. The latter tend to overthink and make situations and things complex for no reason. They have a lot of hangups and for them, things aren’t simply black or white! They are confused, emotional, impulsive and difficult to understand.

On the other hand, the uncomplicated ones are simple, easy-going, relaxed and laidback. They believe in going with the flow and take life as it comes. They are fun-loving, calm and optimistic. So here are the 4 zodiac signs who are uncomplicated and simplistic.

Cancer

Cancerians hate worrying. They know that worrying will not magically make things better or easier. So instead, they remain stress-free, cool, calm and steady. Nothing makes them lose their cool. They are reliable, simplistic and consistent.

Leo

Leos are brutally honest and straightforward. They say what’s on their mind without thinking too much and this is what makes them uncomplicated. They don’t keep things to themselves and believe in openly discussing things that bother them. They are refreshing, blunt, direct and real.

Virgo

Virgos want nothing but perfection. They want things to be just right and if this requires them, to openly tell people their flaws and point out their mistakes so be it. Virgos have no qualms in making people realise their mistakes and thus, live an uncomplicated, stress-free and relaxed life!

Capricorn

Capricorns know themselves pretty well. They know what they want and when they want it. This clarity leaves no room for confusion or complications. Capricorns are honest, real, direct and blunt. They are honest with themselves and with the people around them and thus, are uncomplicated and stress-free.

