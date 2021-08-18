4 Zodiac signs who can never be the bigger person in any situation

There are some people who are sensible enough to keep their egos aside when the situation demands it. They don’t let pettiness get the better of them and can easily put their issues and insecurities aside when needed. On the other hand, there are some people who are self-centred and narcissistic enough to dominate any situation and take offence at every little thing.

Such people are basically insecure and self-absorbed and thus, satisfy their ego by not being the bigger person in certain situations. According to astrology, there are 4 such zodiac signs who have ego issues. Have a look at the zodiac signs below.

Aries

Aries-born people are narcissistic beings who cannot think of anyone but themselves. No matter how hard the other person tries, people belonging to this zodiac sign can never put their issues aside and give importance to the other person.

Leo

People belonging to this zodiac sign are known to be quite self-obsessed. They always give priority to their needs and interests and never pay heed to what the other person wants.

Virgo

Although Virgos are pretty caring and loving individuals, during an argument or a fight, they cannot separate their ego from themselves. Their ego tends to get the better of them and they can never bring themselves up to be the bigger person.

Scorpio

Since Scorpios mostly tend to stay quiet and low key, they are one of the most insecure of all zodiac signs. When needed, they can never give priority to the other person’s emotions and feelings and always have to have the last word.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: 4 Zodiac signs likely to make progress on the professional front today; Read the daily horoscope to know more