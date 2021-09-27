4 Zodiac signs who can never decide what to eat

Do you happen to know someone or date someone who is always indecisive about food? These people just cannot make up their minds as to what they want to eat. When you try asking them what they want to eat and where they want to eat, the conversation is endless and frustrating after a point.

So, if you happen to know someone like them, make sure you are prepared for what comes after asking the question, ‘what do you want to eat?’

Here are 4 zodiac signs who are indecisive when it comes to food options.

Gemini

This zodiac sign is the most indecisive out of all. It’s not that they don’t have any likes or dislikes, they’re enthusiastic people who love anything and everything that’s given to them. Whatever is offered on the table, they will be happy to eat!

Libra

Libra is more of a zodiac sign who would pass on this responsibility to someone else. They’d rather let someone else decide for them and not be too bothered about where to eat. They prefer to be mediators and not the ones making decisions.

Sagittarius

This zodiac sign is mostly indecisive when it comes to food simply because they don’t care about it so much. They don’t know too many food options or they are probably not aware of various cuisines. Either way, they don’t care and they would be happy to go wherever the wind takes them.

Pisces

They are extremely picky because they don’t want to make the wrong choice that they might regret later. They are happy to sacrifice their own food choices for the sake of others. They want everyone to be satisfied and content with their food choices.

Also Read: 4 Zodiac signs who celebrate everything in life