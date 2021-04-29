4 Zodiac signs who CANNOT accept the truth

Some people are not emotionally strong enough to handle the harsh truth. They like being unaware, surrounded by a false sense of reality. Have a look at 4 such zodiac signs who cannot face the truth.

Some people appreciate honesty. They want nothing but the truth and hate it when people sugar coat things for them. They are strong enough to handle the harsh truth and are mentally and emotionally equipped to deal with it. They are realistic and practical people who know how harmful it can be to have a distorted sense of reality.

On the other hand, others simply cannot handle the truth. They would much rather delay knowing the truth and live in their false sense of reality. Such people are always on the edge and just don’t have it in them to accept the truth. Astrologically speaking, here are the 4 zodiac signs who can never handle the truth.

Cancer

Cancerians are very suspicious when it comes to trusting people. They can never blindly trust anyone. When someone tells them something true, Cancerians have a hard time believing it wholeheartedly! They question it and doubt it till they are fully convinced of its truthfulness.

Virgo

Virgos are overthinkers! They tend to go overboard with things and situations and spend most of their time worrying about things. Since they already are on the edge, they simply cannot accept raw honesty. They are not emotionally equipped to deal with bluntness and harsh truths. They like living in a shell, away from reality.

Libra

Librans like living in a fairyland. They have this tendency of only indulging in things that are rosy, happy, and cheerful. If anything becomes too dull or dreary, they run away from it. Librans can’t face the truth. They would much rather push it under the carpet instead of deal with it like mature adults!

Pisces

It is no secret that Pisces-born people have their distorted sense of reality. They like living in a world where everything is colourful and bright and everybody loves everyone! They are dreamers who like being away and cut off from the harsh truth.

Also Read: 3 Zodiac signs likely to deal with excessive workload; Read the daily horoscope of Taurus, Gemini & more

Share your comment ×