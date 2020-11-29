4 Zodiac signs who easily get emotional and cry in SECRET

Four zodiac signs in astrology are highly sensitive. They easily get hurt and emotional and as a result, they start crying. Find these vulnerable zodiac signs.

According to astrology, there are four zodiac signs who are highly sensitive and touchy. They easily get hurt by others and mind a lot about it. But they don’t let others know about their feelings but continue to cry secretly.

They can easily cry at any moment as well. Be it a touchy moment, a romantic movie, a sad song or an emotional situation, these people easily start crying secretly.

Zodiac signs who get hurt easily and cry in secret:

Cancer

The most sensitive zodiac sign of all, Cancer people get easily hurt and cry at any moment. These people can easily be vulnerable and don’t let others know about it as well. They cry secretly for a long time and take a lot of time to heal.

Pisces

The fellow zodiac sign of Cancer, Pisceans are also very emotional and soft-hearted. They cannot take anything casually and easily get hurt by it. When they are in a situation of crying, they channel their inner-poet to mourn.

Scorpio

These people are angrily touchy. When they get hurt, they surely cry but will be very angry as well. These are compassionate, loyal and intense people who expect the same kind of behaviour from their partner. But failing to get so, they get hurt and start crying.

Leo

They not only cry for getting hurt, but they can easily get teary in any emotional moment. Be it a romantic movie or their best friend’s wedding, they will be the first to get emotional and cry.

Also Read: 4 Zodiac signs who are most likely to laugh even at serious things

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×