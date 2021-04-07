4 Zodiac signs who fight the most and get irked easily

People belonging to these 4 zodiac signs are easily outraged, can get annoyed pretty quickly and never hesitate to fight and create a scene if that is what is needed to put their point across.

Some people have the tendency to make a mountain out of a molehill. They scream, shout and fight at the slightest of inconvenience. They are the exact opposite of being adjusting, flexible and don’t know how to compromise. They have frequent disagreements with people and are always ready to fight!

For them, fighting is second nature, they easily get mad and violent and will not hesitate in creating a scene to put their point across or to make themselves heard. Here are the 4 zodiac signs who always have their fight mode on.

Aries

Aries-born people are not the ones to easily get mad, they have control over their temper. It is only when someone irks them a lot and annoys them, do they get absolutely hysterical and fight with them and get angry. Once they get angry, there is no stopping them and things can get pretty extreme.

Cancer

Since Cancerians are emotional and sensitive, they are always on edge. They can easily get hurt or take offence and when they do, they will explode! They will fight, argue and shout and can say things that are offensive and rude.

Leo

Leos are bold and outrageous in everything they do. When they get annoyed and upset, they can get pretty aggressive. They are never ready to compromise and will scream their lungs out till you listen and finally agree to what they are saying.

Scorpio

Scorpios are feisty and fierce. If you upset them, they will go mad and things can get ugly. They don’t really have control of their temper and can even get violent when in rage. They will make it a point to let you know that it is you who has made them lose their temper and will go out of their way to make your life a living hell.

