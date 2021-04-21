4 Zodiac signs who hate drama and do their best to avoid it

People belonging to these 4 zodiac signs like staying miles away from drama. They are fuss-free, calm, cool and collected. They hate drama and will do anything to avoid it.

Some people live for drama. They love seeing people in trouble and are basically sadists. They like causing trouble and making things worse. On the other hand, there are some people who couldn’t hate drama more. They don’t like conflicts or engaging in one, and are drama-free and uncomplicated.

They are cool, calm and collected and believe that any kind of problem can be solved without creating a huge ruckus. So here are the 4 zodiac signs who hate drama and who prefer staying away from it.

Taurus

Taureans are blunt, straightforward and honest. If they don’t like something, they will say it there and then. They put their point across before things heat up, to avoid drama. They are kind, caring and affectionate and don’t engage in any kind of unpleasantness or unsavouriness.

Virgo

Virgos are determined, focussed and hard working. They put their heart and mind into whatever they do. They are too busy and preoccupied to care for drama. They think of it as a waste of time and never engage in it or enjoy it.

Libra

Librans are peace-loving people who get along with everyone easily. They hate drama and do their best to avoid it. They believe that every conflict can be resolved easily without making a noise about it and without getting egoistic and sadistic.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians are too chill to engage in drama. They are positive and upbeat and withdraw from an argument when things are about to heat up. They are confident enough to own up to their mistakes and don’t let things escalate.

