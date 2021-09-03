4 Zodiac signs who love the concept of monogamy

Some people are not too thrilled about the idea of spending the rest of their life with one person. They feel that there is so much to do, so many people to know and so many things to achieve that committing to one person seems like a pointless idea. On the other hand, there are some people who love the idea of monogamy.

They crave relationships wherein they are exclusive with their partner and want love that is true, unconditional and pure. They don’t want to share their partner with anybody. According to astrology, there are 4 such zodiac signs who believe in committing to one person for the rest of their lives and are huge fans of monogamy.

Leo

Leos are very possessive about their loved ones. They cannot stand the idea of sharing them with someone and want all their love and attention to themselves!

Virgo

Virgos belong to the old school of thought. They don’t completely understand the concept of polygamy and believe in falling in love only once in a lifetime. They are romantic, committed and traditional beings.

Scorpio

Scorpios want undivided attention from their loved ones. They detest the thought of sharing them with someone and are all for monogamy. They are also old school at heart just like Virgos and prefer monogamy.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians, no matter how chilled out they may seem, are extremely possessive about their loved ones. They believe in committing to one person for their whole life and are not too keen on sharing them with someone.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, they are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

