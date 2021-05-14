4 Zodiac signs who LOVE the mountains

While some people love surfing and resting on a beach chair, other people love the sense of adventure and calmness that comes with being surrounded by the majestic mountains.

Some people like the beaches and the sound of the crashing of the waves. They like getting their bodies tanned in the sun and enjoy relaxing on a beach chair while sipping chilled beer. On the other hand, other people love the mountains. They prefer the mountains over beaches any day and love going to a hill station during their vacation.

They like the serenity and stillness that the mountains bring. They love the slow-paced life of hill stations and can sit and stare at the mountains for hours. According to astrology, there are 4 zodiac signs who absolutely love the mountains and would happily spend their whole life surrounded by them, if given a chance!

Taurus

Sure, Taureans love luxury and all things fancy, but they also love spending time surrounded by the mountains. They have an adventurous streak in them that compels them to spend time in nature. They feel a sense of calmness and peace when they are at a hill station.

Virgo

Virgos know how to appreciate the beauty of mountains. They are curious and inquisitive and love exploring the unknown. When surrounded by mountains, they love to hike and make the most of the situation by embracing the beauty around them.

Scorpio

Since mountains bring a sense of mystery and closeness, Scorpios seem to get attracted and alluded to by them. They like the serenity that comes with being surrounded by the mountains and like to just sit and stare. They like the idea that sitting in a cosy cabin with a fireplace and soaking in the calmness of a hill station.

Capricorn

Capricorns like the cold weather and the icy winds that come with the mountains. Just like Virgos, they too are adrenaline junkies and love going on a therapeutic yet adventurous hike. They would any day climb mountains and explore the surroundings instead of aimlessly sitting on a beach chair!

Also Read: Dating a Taurus man? Here are 7 hidden traits you ought to know

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×