4 Zodiac signs who never feel content and want more from life

There are some people who can be happy and contented with small things in life. They don’t hope for very big things and always seek happiness in tiny bits of life. But on the other hand, some people never feel contented with anything in their life. They always hope for more and more. In the astrological chart, there are 4 zodiac signs who can never be satisfied with anything in their life.

Capricorn

Capris can never be satisfied as they always set their standards too high. They are driven and motivated people who always want to achieve more and more in life. They set high goals and stay focused on that to reach them. And they won’t stop until they get what they want. That’s why these people are considered to be the most workaholic zodiac sign of all.

Virgo

Virgos are the perfectionist people, so it’s very normal for them to stay dissatisfied with everything. They want to make everything absolutely flawless, want to fix every detail and still they are not happy with their work. That’s why it becomes impossible to make Virgos contented.

Aries

Aries people have a fiery personality. They are bold, courageous and risk-takers who always want to gain new experienced in life. They want to take new challenges and risks in life and still, they are not satisfied with it. They like thrills in life always and cannot sit for a while without doing anything. It’s very tough for people to keep an Aries person happy and contented.

Gemini

Geminis easily get bored with anything. They want new things every now and then otherwise they will just get bored and unhappy. Hence, it becomes quite hard to be in a relationship with a Gemini person.

