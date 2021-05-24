4 Zodiac signs who like playing the victim card

People belonging to these 4 zodiac signs simply cannot own up to their mistakes and like to put the blame on other people and act like a victim.

Some people are uncomplicated and simple. They say what’s on their mind and are quick to accept their mistakes when they are wrong. While on the other hand, there are some people who tend to act innocent when are proved wrong. They like to manipulate people and situations to somehow not come across as the bad guy.

Such people can’t own up to their mistakes and like to put the blame on other people. They like acting like a spoilt brat and never take responsibility for their wrongdoings. They whine and cry when blamed. Here are 4 such zodiac signs who play the victim card whenever they make a bad decision.

Virgo

Virgos become arrogant and defensive when they commit a mistake. They try to put the blame on other people by pointing out their inconsistencies and inabilities to make decisions in a wise and well thought out manner.

Cancer

Cancerians get hurt very easily. They somehow feel that the whole world is against them. One misunderstanding and they will cut you off from their life. In their heads, Cancerians are the sufferers who are always taken for granted and are never given enough credit.

Pisces

Pisces-born people are basically innocent and sincere and tend to trust people very easily and quickly. They invest in the wrong kind of people and when such people betray them, they feel alone and hurt. They thus, play the victim card and behave as the sufferer instead of standing up to that person who hurt them.

Gemini

Geminis are constantly comparing themselves to others. They feel incompetent and insecure when they see other people around them succeeding and doing well in life. So instead of trying to improve their circumstances and working hard to earn success, Geminis start feeling sorry for themselves and engage in self-pity.

