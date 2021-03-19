4 Zodiac signs who prefer beaches over the mountains

The debate on beaches over mountains or mountains over beaches is never ending. One can never seem to know which one is better. Here are 4 zodiac signs who prefer beach life.

The world is divided into various terrains and breathtaking scenery. One can never seem to be satisfied with just one plain view of the ocean or a sunset over the mountains, we always want more. While some people prefer the hills, others like to down a pina colada whilst listening to the crashing sound of the ocean waves.

There is nothing more satisfying than watching a sunset over the crystal blue waters of the sea. Some people gain genuine satisfaction out of gazing into the vast horizon and drinking their favourite beverage.

Here are 4 zodiac signs who love beach life and like to keep it cool.

Gemini

The life of every party, this zodiac sign craves the sea and the nightlife that comes with partying in tropical islands. They love to party it out, drink up, socialise and listen to the sound of crashing waves.

Libra

Libras want a relaxed holiday sitting by the beach. They look for a relaxed atmosphere and like to take it easy. All they want to do is sit at a bar or listen to good music and have good wine. This zodiac sign likes the luxury of unwinding, listening to the sound of crashing waves and socialising with their loved ones.

Scorpio

This zodiac sign loves luxury and wants to keep it fancy. They prefer a beach holiday over the mountains any day. They love to spend their days staring into the blue horizon and soaking in the sun.

Sagittarius

Another zodiac sign who loves to party it out, dance away the blues and drink up, this zodiac signs who prefer a beach holiday with their friends, meeting new people at the bar and lazing on the beach. They love the sea breeze and salty air, flip flops and blue horizon.

