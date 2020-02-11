4 Zodiac signs who put on a ‘tough guy’ face so they don’t look vulnerable

As humans, we are all very vulnerable, but, there are some zodiac signs who put on a ‘tough guy’ face to hide their emotions and vulnerability. Find out who they are

As humans, we all have emotions that often make feel vulnerable. At times, these emotions can make us seem weak which is why there are a few people who think it is best to hide it. While there is often a lot of harm caused in hiding these emotions, there are some who best believe that putting on a ‘tough guy’ face is the best way to seem strong and deal with any weakness.

VIRGO

Over the years, Virgos have realised that only strong people survive the race that is their life and in order to be the best at everything, they cannot have time to deal with emotions. They have shaped themselves to be a tough guy which is why now showing their emotions and vulnerability is difficult. The only time they are not tough is when they sleep because the minute they wake up, it’ll be back to the strong persona.

SAGITTARIUS

If you know a Sagittarius, you know they are right even when they are wrong. They are tough in a way that they will fight you on even on the tiniest of things. They are pushy and boisterous which is why fighting with them is like banging your head on the wall.

LEO

Leos like to others to believe that they are masterful leaders who are tough and can face any and every situation that comes their way. They love to show off their courage and will never miss an opportunity to look tough. Now, this could be a way to hide their emotions and let people be in the misconception of how tough and strong they can be.

LIBRA

If there is that one Zodiac sign who can make you believe anything they want, it is Libra. They are great at hiding their vulnerability and that too to an extent that will make you wonder ‘do I even know them?’ They are tough but very scared of confrontation which is why you will often find them hiding behind a screen and passing nasty comments.

Credits :YOUR TANGO

Read More