5 Best dog breeds for the first time pet owners

First-time pet owners should not opt for any kind of dog breed because they all need a different kind of nurturing method. Initially, you need a friendly, smart and easy-to-train breed to test your nurturing quality. So, here are the best 5 breeds for the first time pet owners.

Are you thinking to bring a pet dog to your home? Then you have to do some studying for it at first. Since you are going to be the first-time owner, this, of course, requires some basic knowledge about dog breeds. All breeds are not alright for your initial nurturing quality. First, you have to get accustomed to this domestic animal properly, know how to nurture them, how to train them and how to pamper them. And each dog breed requires a different nurturing style as well.

So, initially, you should opt for a breed which would be friendly dogs who can easily gel up with all the family members including kids and older ones. We have listed 5 dog breeds that are best to nurture for the first time owners. Check out the names right below.

Perfect dog breeds for first-time owners.

Labrador Retriever

One of the most popular dog breeds, Labrador Retriever is a very loyal and affectionate companion. They are active, smart, intelligent and good for families. They need exercises, training and attention; otherwise, they may act differently if get bored.

Golden Retriever

This breed is one of the most popular family dogs who are extremely happy, smart and affectionate. But they need ample exercises to keep healthy and training is a must for them to prevent their destructive nature. But they love to learn and please people.

Pug

This breed has a very loyal and open personality who can easily gel up with everyone in a family. They are small in size and easy to keep clean. But you have to take care of their frequent health issues like breathing and eye problems.

Papillon

This is one of the most intelligent and trainable breeds who can easily get along with the entire family. They have a very high energy level which requires a lot of exercises. They can amuse themselves also with toys and other playful stuff. They have very minimal shedding and respond positively to reinforcements during training.

Boxer

Boxer is a medium-large and high-energy companion. They can build a strong bonding with their owners and are well suited in a family with an active lifestyle because they also need lots of exercises to stay happy. But they have a quite stubborn kind of nature and are hyperactive at a young age. So, they need to be given proper training.

