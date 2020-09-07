  1. Home
5 Best hobbies for Leos to indulge in during their time off

Leos love to be on the spotlight. So, their hobbies also need to allow them to catch other’s attention. So, here are 5 such hobbies that Leo people may like to opt for.
14280 reads Mumbai
5 Best hobbies for Leos to indulge in during their time off
Leo season is from July 22 to August 23 and it’s a fire element. People of this zodiac sign are passionate, creative, warm-hearted and generous. They can be a bit stubborn and arrogant and want attention every time. These people always want to be in the spotlight. And when they fail to do so, then it really bothers them. 

 

They like to be treated like a king or queen. So, their hobbies should also be like them where they would get attention. They would like something that would let them be themselves. So, here are some hobbies for Leo people.

 

Best hobbies for Leo.

 

Writing

Leos really love writing, but not fiction or poetry. They love to write about themselves like their own thoughts, experiences, likes, dislikes etc. 

 

Singing

Singing is another hobby that Leo people would love to pursue. They can express their thoughts and feelings through their singing. And since these people are very passionate, they can do it whole-heartedly.

 

Acting class

Leos are drawn to dramatic arts. So, they should join the acting class. They also love to be in the spotlight, so this hobby can definitely help them to get all the attention from people. 

 

Shopping

There’s nothing more enjoyable than shopping for Leos. Retail therapy is the right type of thing for them. They just want to choose their best clothes to flaunt their features. 

 
Selfie photoshoot
Selfie photoshoot has been a new type of hobby where people love to capture themselves from different angles and post them on social media. And this is exactly what a Leo would love to indulge in.

