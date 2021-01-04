5 BEST movies to watch while curling up in your blanket with a cup of hot cocoa

Winters is the time to wear your comfy pyjamas and be wrapped up in the cosiest blanket possible. So here is a specially curated list of the best movies to watch on a chilly winter evening, snuggled up in bed.

With the weather getting chillier and frequent showers of rain, it is only justified to snuggle up in the blanket with steaming hot cocoa. This season compels us to be the laziest possible version of ourselves and roam around in the comfiest pyjamas. Such weather is ideal to binge-watch some heartwarming and feel-good movies.

With a plethora of dreamy winter movies available on various platforms, it can be hard to choose the perfect movie for a cold winter evening. So to make your job easier, we have for you a curated list of the best of the best. Here are 5 ultimate winter movies that pair well with a cup of hot cocoa and are sure to bring a smile to your face.

Little Women

This film shows the independent Joe and her three sisters who all have different definitions of feminism. It shows the struggles, the fights and prevalent stereotypes that women have to fight in their daily lives. It is a perfect winter movie as it has various snow-covered scenes and shows the cosy lives of the March sisters.

Serendipity

This movie revolves around two people who base their love on destiny. They let fate decide if they are meant for each other. This romantic and magical film is sure to make you feel warm and is sure to make you root for their love.

Let it snow

This romantic comedy follows the journey of a group of high school students who get stranded after a snowstorm. This incredibly relatable and charming film has the just the right amount of winter feels to get you in the mood.

The Family Stone

Romance, drama and comedy, this film has it all. And with Sarah Jessica Parker as the leading lady, it is enough to compel us to watch this movie that will take you on a rollercoaster of emotions.

The Holiday

The list of perfect winter movies is incomplete without mentioning this film. It shows the winter miracle that helps two women to take charge of their life and find true love. It is an ideal film to watch on a chilly winter evening while snuggling up in the blanket.

Credits :Pexels

