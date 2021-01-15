5 BEST shows to binge watch with your family this weekend

Here is a list of some amazing shows that you can watch with your family this weekend and spend some quality time with them.

With the pandemic and the social distancing norms still in place, it only makes sense to spend the weekends in the comfort of your home and stay safe and what better way to chill on the weekends than binge-watching some of the best shows with your family.

Sure there is no dearth of shows available to watch on various platforms, but with endless options available, it is easy to get confused as to which show to watch. So to make your life easier, we have for you a specially curated list of the best shows that you can enjoy with your family this weekend.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

This period drama is created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and is set in the 1950s and follows the journey of Midge Maisel, a housewife who finds solace in stand up comedy after her comedian husband declares that he is leaving her for his secretary.

The Crown

This extremely popular show is said to be based on the lives of the British Royal Family and shows the equations between Queen Elizabeth and her husband. This historical binge-worthy drama will keep you hooked from the very first scene.

Gilmore Girls

Revolving around the lives of Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, this show follows the journey of an extremely close mother-daughter duo living in a quaint town of Stars Hollow and how they deal with the various events in their daily life. It is a witty, romantic and feel-good show that will make you laugh, cry and swoon over its brilliant comic timing.

Stranger Things

A group of middle-schoolers observe that something’s not right when a portal between two worlds opens up, what follows is a series of stranger things and dark moments. It is an enjoyable yet scary series and is a must-watch for kids and their parents together.

This is Us

This family drama shows the lives of three siblings Kevin, Kate and Randall and shows how they all deal with their set of personal struggles in different time frames. Watch this show if you want to experience a rollercoaster of emotions and become hooked!

