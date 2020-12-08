5 BEST ways to spend your first Christmas with your special someone

Spending Christmas with your partner for the first time is a big thing and it calls for nothing but the best plans for the day. So try these fun ways to make your first Christmas as a couple, special.

Christmas calls for some quality time with your special someone, be it your partner or your spouse. There is something about Christmas that makes you want to feel grateful for what you have and cherish your time together. If it’s your first Christmas together, then you need to have a plan to make the most of it.

There are many fun things that you and your partner can do together on Christmas. Be it decorating the tree or going shopping for gifts. The festive spirit in the air is sure to bring you two closer and give you a chance to deepen your bond. Here are some interesting things to do with your partner this Christmas.

Movie marathon

There’s nothing better than watching cheesy Christmas movies all day with your loved one and savouring every moment. So make a list of the most Christmassy movies and start binging!

Exchange gifts

Let them know how much you love them by giving them a thoughtful gift. This will give you a chance to get to know each other better and will help you express your love for them.

Bake a cake

Try baking a cake together, to test each other’s cookery skills and to enjoy each other’s company while doing something festive and fun.

Visit each other’s family

This is a good time to bond with your partner’s family and for your partner to form a deeper connection with your parents.

Make new traditions

Since it’s your first Christmas as a couple, you have the luxury of making your own traditions and trying out new ways to spend the festival in your own way.

Credits :Pexels

