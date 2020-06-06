5 Books Meghan Markle recommends everyone to read

The Duchess of Sussex and former actress, Meghan Markle is an avid reader. Here is a list of 5 books she loves and recommends everyone to read.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and former actress, used to have a lifestyle blog called The Tig. She shared her favourite recipes, style tips, influencers she loves and more on the website. However, the site became defunct in 2017 but thanks to the internet archives, we were able to find the list of books that she is fond and recommends everyone to read.

The Duchess of Sussex shared a list of books she called the “badass reading list” that consisted of 5 books. She wrote, “a badass is someone who is strong of spirit, brave and fearless, self-aware yet selfless, and always striving to be the best version of themselves.” And we couldn’t agree more.

Here are the 5 ‘badass’ book Meghan Markle recommended everyone to read.

'The Motivation Manifesto' by Brendan Burchard

It is a manifesto in which the author urges the reader to set aside their self-defeating habit and find within themselves to replace those feelings with motivation and positivity.

'The Tao of Pooh' by Benjamin Hoff

This book is an introduction to the Chinese philosophy 'Taoism' through the characters of Winnie the Pooh. Taoism is a Chinese philosophy that advocates the idea that the goal of an individual’s life is harmonising with nature by balancing yin and yang and developing chi (life force energy).

'The Little Prince' by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

The story follows a prince who visits various planets in space, including the Earth, gaining wisdom. This book teaches you the importance of looking at things differently and trying to find the real meaning hidden beneath the surface.

'The Four Agreements' by Don Miguel Ruiz

The Don Miguel Ruiz is considered a practical guide to personal freedom. It explains how you can break free from the societal structures and make new agreements to truly set yourself free and live in peace.

'Who Moved My Cheese?' By Spencer Johnson

This fable follows the journey of four characters – Sniff, Scurry, Hem and Haw – who live in a maze and love cheese. When the cheese disappears, they search for it, find, lose and must rediscover their favourite food. This book teaches you to overcome fear, handle life changes and find a path to realize your dream.

