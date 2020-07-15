5 Brutally honest zodiac signs according to astrology

According to astrology, there are 5 zodiac signs who are brutally honest to people. They don’t want to hurt others, but being dishonest is not their cup of tea.

Honesty is the prime reason that strengthens the base of any relationship. When people are true to their loved ones, it becomes easy to improve bonding. But if people are dishonest with them, then the relationship eventually gets damaged. This is not only limited to people who are in a relationship.

For any kind of bonding, honesty is the base. But how honest are you? That can be defined by your zodiac personality traits. According to astrology, there are 5 star signs who are brutally honest.

Honest zodiac signs:

Sagittarius

This zodiac sign is brutally honest. But they often say something without thinking. But that’s not harmful to people. They have the courage to tell the truth always with confidence.

Virgo

This sign is the perfectionist of all. So, they tend to judge everything and tell you the truth. They don’t know how to sugar-coat their thoughts. They just say what they feel.

Leo

These people don’t want to hurt other’s feeling intentionally. But they don’t like to give you fake compliments. According to these people, compliments should be real and not fake.

Aries

People of this star sign care for their loved ones. So, they always like to tell the truth irrespective of how harsh they are. According to them, it’s better to be harsh for a while than be fake.

Capricorn

These people like honesty the most. They don’t have any intention to hurt people. But lying about feelings is just a waste of time for them. So, they will surely tell you the truth about their feelings. Capricorns also feel that lying often creates confusion in a relationship. So, it’s better to be honest.

