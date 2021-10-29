5 Cleaning products that your dirty laptop is waiting for you to shop

The rise in the digital era has made laptops, mobile phones and other digital gadgets an essential part of our daily living. It's almost impossible to think of a day wherein you haven't opened your laptop for work, to binge-watch a series or just out of habit. Though we use them on an everyday basis, cleaning may not be a prime priority for most of us until the keypads are filled with dust and the screen becomes is hard to see. Here are 5 cleaning products that’ll help your gadgets look brand new.

Cleaning Slime Gel

This cleaning gel mud is an excellent product to clean your electronic products like keyboard, computer, laptop, phone keypads, etc. There are always some blind corners that can't be cleaned with a traditional wipe, but the slime with its semi-fluid consistency reaches the hardest of places and cleans the dirt.

Price: Rs 299

Deal: Rs 126

Buy Now

Screen Cleaning Kit for Laptop

This set includes reusable microfiber cloths and keyboard brush wipes that clean without scratching your sensitive electronics. It is specifically formulated to safely clean fingerprints, dust and smudges on all types of screens and monitors without leaving streaks or residue.

Price: Rs 399

Deal: Rs 189

Buy Now

To help restore and maintain the brightness and clarity of your screens, this screen cleaning kit with pleasant fragrance will help remove fingerprints and smudges without harsh solvent.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 399

Buy Now





Rotating Duster

With removable spinning duster heads, these green clean products come with a spray bottle and are useful to dust off all kinds of surfaces in a very short time. It’s a handheld cordless battery operated spinning duster that picks up dust like a magnet.

Price: Rs 1999

Deal: Rs 598

Buy Now

Professional Cleaning Kit

The cleaning kit is composed of carefully selected tools and materials to safely and effectively clean your camera and any other delicate optics. It easily cleans dirt and dust and effectively removes smudges and fingerprints from your screen surface.

Price: Rs 599

Deal: Rs 299

Buy Now







Also Read: Read these quotes to feel relaxed