5 Climate change facts you need to know

With the visible changes in the weather pattern, unpredictable climatic conditions and the noticeable rise in global temperatures, climate change has become more evident and severe in recent years.

Climate change has become an important issue that needs to be addressed on an urgent basis. We can already see the effects of climate change that makes it easier to understand. As humans, we need to unite and connect to protect our planet from future damage and conserve nature in order to preserve it for our future generations.

Here are some facts related to climate change that you need to know.

The percentage of carbon dioxide in our atmosphere has been the highest ever as of July 2021, in human history. This means there is more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere than ever before which means more harm and damage to the environment.

Global temperatures are on a rise and in the year 2020, it was recorded to be at 1.76 degrees F, warmer than the 20th century. It was the second hottest year ever recorded. The years after 2014 have been the warmest. Over the last 100 years, the average temperature on Earth has warmed by 1°C.

Emissions caused by humans from deforestation are more than the emissions caused by all the vehicles. Deforestation is the major cause of releasing carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Forests are the biggest saviour, providing an effective solution to store carbon and save the planet.

The average sea level is expected to rise by 1.5 metres before the end of the century. Coral reefs are being destroyed. The glaciers will continue to melt as temperatures will keep rising.

Also Read: Inculcate a healthy lifestyle by switching your normal milk and juices with these healthier alternatives