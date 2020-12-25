5 Comforting beverages to keep yourself warm and cosy on Christmas

Christmas is here and for all those getting cosy in their homes and spending Christmas holidays with family, here is something to look forward to. Check out these 5 homemade beverage recipes that are going to warm you up on Christmas night.

Christmas is the day when you want to spend your time with family and kids, make them feel at home by giving them the best comfort. Your kids get excited to receive their gifts, all prepped to bring in Christmas with lots of joy and enthusiasm. To make this evening ideal for them, we have curated a list of home-made beverage items that you along with your kids can drink up to feel warm and cosy on the happiest day of the entire year.

Since the year had its share of struggles and with the ongoing pandemic all of us have been confined to our homes, let us make this Christmas memorable with lots of love and comfort.

Here 5 beverages you can pour your love into and serve it your family and kids.

Hot chocolate

The favourite hot beverage recipe for all the kids, even the name sounds so comforting that it makes you feel all nostalgic and cosy. Sip on hot chocolate made with cocoa and whipped cream to enjoy your Christmas.

Hot mocha

This delicious sweet coffee is something that will soothe your soul and mind. Refresh your taste buds with hot mocha coffee that will make you want to snuggle in bed all day and never leave your house.

Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate

Hot chocolate mixed with pumpkin is the magical potion that you and your kids need on Christmas. Add pumpkin, spices and white chocolate to make it a delish drink for your kids to slurp and enjoy.

Hot cider with a dash of orange

This comforting beverage is ideal for a cold winter Christmas night with your kids. All you need is apple cider or juice, pineapple juice, salt, brown sugar and orange slices with cinnamon sticks.

Spiced apricot tea

It is the elixir your kids need to warm up on a cold winter night. Make this beverage by serving hot cups of this fruity tea with scones, muffins or other treats to match this drink with.

Also Read: EASY and SPEEDY last minute DIY Christmas decoration ideas

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×