5 Common baby skin issues new moms should know about

Baby rashes are common and nothing to panic about. Here are 5 common baby skin problems new moms should know about.

You’ve gone through labour and now it is time to take the little bundle of joy home. Once home, you might not be able to understand how and why your baby’s skin is looking different. It is difficult for new parents to pinpoint the skin issue. Babies can’t tell you anything, so you have to rely on your instinct if you need to take them to a doctor. But the good news is that most of the time, the rashes you see on your baby are harmless.

Being able to differentiate between different rashes and knowing the common baby skin conditions can help a parent know when to seek professional advice. Sometimes the skin conditions in babies can be caused by a variety of factors including heat, cold, fungus, bacteria, allergies or a wet nappy. Most of the time they are mild conditions which are short-lived and clean up on their own. In more severe conditions, your doctor might recommend creams and ointments to get rid of the problem.

Here is a list of common skin rashes in newborns.

Dry Skin

Dry skin can be seen in almost all babies, especially babies who are born a little late. It is nothing to worry about as the skin underneath it is all good. But if it doesn’t go away on its own after a few weeks, consult your paediatrician.

Neonatal Acne

Some babies might get baby acne which is nothing like the kind that affects teenagers. They are thought to be caused in the womb. According to WebMD, they clear up on their own and don’t need medication.

Diaper Rash

Wearing diapers for too long or wearing ones that are too tight can cause diaper rash. In this condition, the baby’s skin usually appears red around the diaper area. Keeping the area open to the air and changing wet diapers often can help you get rid of it.

Jaundice

Newborn jaundice is yellowing of a baby’s skin and eyes. It is very common among babies and it occurs when they have a high level of bilirubin (pigment produced during the breakdown of red blood cells). Most of the cases, it goes away as your baby’s liver begins to mature. But in case it doesn’t, consult a doctor.

Mongolian Spots

It is common in dark-skinned babies and is caused by some pigment that didn’t make it to the top layer of the baby’s skin. It usually disappears within the first 4 years but might persist for life in some cases.

