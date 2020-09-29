5 Date ideas to impress a true blue Gemini

Are you dating a Gemini? If so, then here are some date ideas to sweep your Gemini partner off their feet on your next date together.

Dating a Gemini can be tricky as people born under this sign tend to get bored easily and have commitment issues. They have a lot of energy and a drive to connect with people, so they like to be entertained and have fun with someone they love. But the best thing about dating a Gemini is that you will always have fun no matter what the situation. Plus, this sign is quite difficult to pin down so if you have, then you must be special for them.

But if you really want to sweep a Gemini off their feet, then you have to plan something exciting for the next date. Since you are here, we are guessing you’re looking for date ideas to impress your Gemini partner. But one thing you should keep in mind is that not everyone is same and sun signs aren’t the only thing that decides what a person might like. So, make sure the person you’re dating is a true-blue Gemini who loves all things adventurous and exciting.

With that said, here are 5 best date ideas for a Gemini.

Go Dancing

Geminis associate love with excitement, and what’s better than dancing in each other’s arms with your heart racing faster than the beat. This sign is born to let loose and there is no place better than the dance floor to do it.

A weekend getaway

Bitten by the travel bug, this peripatetic sign loves travelling to new places and explore the unexplored world. Having someone by their side to share the same passion for travelling would be a dream come true for a Gemini. So, if you too love travelling, then a romantic getaway with your Gemini partner is perfect for a date.

Host a house party

The life of every party, most Geminis like throwing a party with the person they love and have a fun time planning it as well. They take their time to commit to someone, but if you two are able to plan things together then that is a great sign that your Gemini is a keeper.

Carnival date

A spontaneous, energetic sign like Gemini loves wild rides, sound, excitement and fun food. With no scope of boredom, a Gemini would love to go to a carnival where there are no chances of forced laughter or awkward pauses.

A club or convention

As much as Geminis love to party and have fun, they also love to explore new things and gain knowledge in different spheres of life. So, they might like to go to a place where they get to have a spirited debate or start a lively conversation with their partner.

ALSO READ: Three zodiac signs who can give insightful advice to solve your relationship problems

Share your comment ×