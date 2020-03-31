5 Decluttering tips from none other than organising consultant Marie Kondo

Marie Kondo is a popular Japanese organizing consultant. Check out some of her amazing and revolutionary declurttering tips and tricks.

Marie Kondo, who is a Japanese organizing consultant has inspired and transformed many people's lives with her amazing and revolutionary organization skills. Her ideas and tips which are known as the KonMari method have helped many clean their closets and organize them in such a way that you don't need to redo them again. Her bestselling book The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up and the recent Netflix show Tidying Up With Marie Kondo are like a boon for people who like to be planned and organized.

She has been in the news of late as people have a lot of time at their disposal and many are utilizing it by decluttering their homes, wardrobe and kitchen cupboard among others. And not just us, celebs such as Deepika Padukone is also inspired by her ways. A few days back she gave her fans and followers a glimpse of how she is re-organizing her kitchen shelves in the most efficient way. In the picture, we saw a label maker and some slips created for jars.

Check out five Marie Kondo organization and declutter tips we can follow.

1. Getting rid of unwanted bills and papers

We all open bills and other letters and shove them in some corner or drawer. Instead of stacking unwanted bills, letters and papers, get rid of them. Since we get most of the bills and paperwork online, we can dispose of unwanted clutter.

2. Go category wise instead of rooms

Have you been cleaning by rooms? Most of us do the same, first, we tackle the bedroom, then kitchen and then other places. However, Kondo's rule is to follow categories. Deal with books and papers first then hop to clothing and then to shoes among others.

You can make a list and then follow one by one.

Clothes

Books

Papers

Komono (miscellaneous items)

Sentimental items

3. Use vertical space

As per Marie, arranging things vertically will save space and this will also help you to get your belongings more easily. Try keeping your clothes and other clothing in tower. Choosing also becomes a lot easier as you can easily see all the options.

4. Make sure to fold your clothing ideas of hanging.

Now that you know how smartly you should utilize vertical space, it is time to know that folding your clothes is a better idea than hanging then. You smartly keep them in drawer chest as well as after folding pieces of clothing becomes small even to fit in dressers too.

5. Follow the KonMari method

The first step is the evaluate the items that you have. The second step is to keep the items that spark joy and get rid of stuff that don't. Thank them items for its service and then donate or discard it. Third, find a place for the things that you have shortlisted. However, remember that while following KonMari method at home, it’s important to have patience with yourself as you cannot declutter and achieve tidiness overnight.

Follow these rules and not your home will be clean at the end you will realize decluttering and tidying can actually make you feel blissful.

