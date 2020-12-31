5 EASY Ways to deal with a hyperactive kid

If you have a hyperactive child who cannot seem to be at a place for a stretch and has endless energy, here are 5 ways to cope with them and increase their attention span.

If your child cannot sit still or focus on something at a stretch, they might be termed as being hyperactive. Hyperactivity is characterised by too much activity, immense amount of energy and a short attention span. Such kids never seem to get tired and can easily turn the house upside down with their antics!

As a parent, it can be quite difficult to deal with them and their limitless energy. You need to have immense patience and will have to put in efforts to turn their hyperactivity into productivity. So, here are 5 strategies to cope with a hyperactive child.

Give them freedom

Probably the worst thing you can do with your hyperactive kid, is to restrict them. Give them the liberty to be their hyperactive and energetic selves and allow them the space and freedom to not suppress their energy.

Maintain order

While giving them freedom, it is also essential to not get carried away and maintain order. Laidback parenting can often confuse your child, so set a routine for them to make them get used to doing things at a given hour.

Give them free time

It might seem contradictory to the above point, but it is always best to maintain a balance between the two. While setting a routine for them, also give them some free time to let them do whatever they want in those hours.

Practice positive reinforcement

Whenever they manage to pay attention to something for a long time without getting distracted, reward them and praise their efforts. This will encourage them to display such a behaviour more often.

Give them tasks

To utilise their energy and turn their hyperactivity into productivity, keep them engaged in various tasks. Be it doing their homework, playing or doing household chores.

Credits :Pexels

