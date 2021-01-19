5 Easy ways to REVAMP your social media handle & make it more aesthetic, pleasing and savvy

People are more attracted to an interactive page when there are plenty of visually appealing pages available on social media. You should also know your audience and once that's fulfilled, offerings of that page are valued more and a sense of belongingness is achieved.

In this age of leaving digital footprints behind, social media can act as the best catalyst to connect the world in harmony. From keeping the audience on their toes for new updates to welcoming the potential ones, it’s the power of social media that can give a sudden boost to an individual’s real and virtual existence. As building a digital presence is a matter of perseverance and hard work, let’s look at a few ways which can be implied:

Colour palette is essential

When we are surrounded by immeasurable shades of the world, it is extremely essential to choose a colour palette that speaks volumes about you. To be understood and be remembered, colour plays a vital role because, with time, that colour trait gets settled in the mind of your audience. That’s how one handle can be differentiated from others!

Organise your content

While there’s a lot to be communicated to the audience, make sure to organise your content. Be in terms of time slots set for each feature or placement of the visuals. Social media handle should be treated as a vision board that reflects your personality.

Don’t force graphics and keep it simple

There are varied opinions one can get here but the most successful strategy being - to keep a minimalistic approach for graphics. A visual appeal should be set in a subtle manner, that it doesn’t look crowded yet the message is delivered as expected. Staying away from visual clutter is the right way to go!

Be honest and updated

Staying updated with the latest trends, social media features and demand of the market is equally necessary. Followed by portraying the message in the utmost honest way. Because content consumers are intelligent and honesty goes a long way - be it in real life or virtual life.

Clarity is the king

Keeping the aesthetical value on one hand and delivering the intended message to others, make sure clarity is not lost. To make the social media handle look attractive, communicating positive intentions and drive in good traffic that’s how a social media profile can stay on top charts.

Now that the ground rules are laid, wishing you Happy Re-designing!

About the author: Mridul Sawhney, Co-Founder of AM Branding Co.

Credits :pexels

