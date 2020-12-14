5 Effective 'Dadi and Nani ke nuskhe' for various health problems

Our grandmothers know everything and can cure any illness with their everyday kitchen ingredients. Their nuskhas are priceless and work miraculously.

Grandmothers are a class apart altogether. They love us immensely and have their own set of quirks and eccentricities. Our grandmothers have their share of fascinating home remedies that are effective and can cure almost every health problem.

They tend to have well-stocked kitchen pantries with age-old ingredients and recipes to cure various illnesses. These work miraculously and can ensure a healthy and fit body in no time. So here are some grandma-approved home remedies for different health problems.

For cold

To cure a bad cold, mix 1 tbsp honey, some ginger juice and a pinch of black pepper with some warm water. Have a spoon of this daily and see your cold vanish.

For stomach pain

The home remedy to cure stomach pain is to mix some carom seeds and a ½ tsp lemon juice with a pinch of salt and consume once a day.

For fever

To reduce fever instantly, the tried and tested grandmother-approved home remedy is to rub some onion slices on the feet. This will not only lower the temperature but also reduce body ache.

For wounds

To disinfect wounds and treat scrapes and cuts, mix some turmeric powder with water to form a thick paste and apply it on the wound.

For sore throat and cough

For soothing a sore throat and reducing cough, add ¼ tsp lemon juice, a tsp of honey and some cinnamon powder in a glass of warm water and drink daily.

