5 Effective ways to stop being jealous of others

Jealousy is a very natural feeling that includes negative emotions. It increases your stress and anxiety sometimes. So, here are the 5 ways to stop feeling jealous.

Jealousy is a mixed feeling of insecurity, fear and the concern about lack of possession. Anger, resentment, helplessness, etc. are some of the emotions that people tend to experience while feeling jealous of someone. It’s a typical experience in a human relationship which has also been observed in infants after they become 5 months old. Some researchers say jealousy is seen in all cultures, while others also say it’s a culture-specific emotion. We even have traces in history where artists have elaborated the theme of jealousy in their work of photography, painting, songs, poems, books, etc.

People can often get motivated to perform better after feeling jealous. But some people tend to get jealous of everyone and they cannot stand their success. This can damage your mental peace and you should get rid of it to be a better person. But it often gets tough to ward off the feeling from your mind. So, you can practice these steps to stop being jealous.

These are the 5 ways to stop feeling jealous of others:

1- As it’s already mentioned that jealousy is a natural thing, so you need to get over it. But if you cannot get over with the feeling at all, then you have to accept it first. Try to find out the root cause of it. If you are feeling jealous of someone because of their materialistic possessions and their lifestyle, then try to think what you have. According to psychologists, counting on what you have more than what you don’t make you feel less jealous and helps you to stay positive.

2- We tend to become sarcastic and criticise while feeling jealous, but this actually makes the feeling more intense. So, when you feel jealous, just be calm at that moment and take a deep breathe. Now, just keep in mind one thing that feeling jealous won’t help you in any way, but it will only increase your stress.

3- Try to appreciate others instead of feeling jealous of them. When you learn to focus on your own things and praise others then you won’t be bothered by any negative feeling. So, always count on what you have and try to be happy for others as well.

4- When you see someone is doing great, then try to focus on your life to improve it more and get success. This will divert your mind from feeling jealous.

5- Never compare yourself with others who are very successful in their life. It will just make you insecure and depressed. Rather, appreciate your inner qualities and your hard-work will also make you successful.

