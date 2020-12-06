5 Essential and helpful Ayurvedic skin care tips for all new mothers

Be it pregnancy or post-partum phase, new moms get a lot of stress which often causes skin issues in them. So, these Ayurvedic skincare tips will help them to reduce stress and have a glowing skin.

Pregnant women and new moms have to manage a lot of things during and after their pregnancy. Along with that, there is a lot of stress and tension during that time. New moms have to deal with post-partum depression as well.

All these issues can have adverse effects on their skin damaging it and making it dull. As a result, the skin starts to get several problems. But you don’t have to buy expensive cosmetic products as they can be harmful due to the harsh chemicals. So, Ayurveda can be the right and natural answer to all these skin issues.

Here are some Ayurvedic skincare tips for all moms-to-be and new mothers:

Rest, rest and rest

Both prenatal and postpartum needs are different from each other and they both need adequate sleep and rest to regain the lost energy and strength. So, have proper sleep and rest and some alone time as much as you can to get to back your youthful skin.

Ayurvedic Massage Therapy

Ayurvedic Massage Therapy or abhyanga is an important part of Ayurveda. This massage is highly relieving which wards off your Vata-dosha. So, to restore your skin's natural glow, you can take this massage regularly.

Healthy diet plan

A healthy and nutritious diet is key for healthy skin. You can also include rice, vegetable soup, milk, garlic, ghee in your diet which is known as “Vata pacifying” diet in Ayurveda. Moms-to-be should ask their gynaecologist before having these items during pregnancy.

Be happy always

According to Ayurveda, our skin is the reflection of our mind. If we are unhappy, there will be skin breakouts and hormonal imbalances in us. Their babies may also suffer from colic or sleep problems. So, new and would-be moms should always stay calm and happy.

Herbs

Herbs have a great importance in Ayurveda and it is essential for pregnancy and postpartum phase. So, you can include herbs like saffron, shatavari, bala, ashwagandha, vidari and jatamansi in your food.

Also Read: THESE are the best dressing tips for breastfeeding moms

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×