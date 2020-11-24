5 Essential things to remember when it is past your due date

Getting past your due date with no baby in your arms can be a bummer. To help ease out the pain and stress, these are the 5 things to keep in mind when you are past your due date and waiting eagerly for your baby to arrive.

As we all know, pregnancy is one of the most challenging time that women go through and this is the time when expecting mothers are the least patient. While you’re eagerly waiting for the baby to arrive, there are several hurdles you go through mentally and physically both.

You have waited nine months for the baby to arrive and in those nine months gone through several difficulties. After enduring all that pain, you finally get excited and anxious to meet your baby and when that doesn’t happen soon, you feel upset and let down. It can shatter your motivation and optimism to get past your due date with no baby to hold in your arms.

These are the ways that you can help overcome stress, and anxiety when you are past your due date and remain calm.

Re-set and re-organise

Once you are past your due date, you have already done all the preparations that you needed to. Take this time out and utilise it to reevaluate and re-set yourself whilst keeping the same level of excitement. Go through your baby’s nursery, see if there is anything missing and take time out to organise your baby’s room.

Don’t panic

Remain calm and positive. Panic will only create further health problems which you want to avoid, especially during the last stage of pregnancy.

Remain patient

It is imperative to feel a certain level of excitement and eagerness for the baby to arrive, However, restlessness will tire you mentally and physically. At this time, you need to conserve your energy and go on rest mode whilst remaining patient.

Get a massage

To help soothe your nerves and mind, indulge in a spa session or get a body massage. This will ease out the joint pain and help de-stress.

Live in the moment

Have faith and think of it as a good surprise. Live by the motto of living in the moment and embrace the present by not worrying too much about the future. Whatever happens, happens for good.

