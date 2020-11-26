5 Essential tips to attract MONEY using the power of Feng Shui

Feng Shui is an ancient Chinese traditional practice that aims to harmonise our life with positive energy forces of different objects. Here, Kaveri Sachdev, Co-founder and CEO, MyPoojaBox, talks about attracting money using Feng Shui.

Feng Shui, also known as Chinese geomancy is a traditional practice which has been originated from Ancient China. This practice claims to use the energy forces of different objects to bring peace and happiness into one’s life. The word Feng Shui literally means wind-water in English.

Here, different objects are positioned in different directions to get the positive energy forces of them to harmonise our life. And Feng Shui can also be used to attract money with the help of different objects and their energy forces. Here’s what you should know about it.

Kaveri Sachdev, Co-founder and CEO, MyPoojaBox shares the tips of attracting money using Feng Shui:

1. Make the front door engaging and strong

One of the good luck tips for money is to make the front door simple yet attractive. Our front door is said to be the essence of our house and it creates the first impression. So, beautify your doorway with some gorgeous plants and spot a welcoming doormat.

2. Bring home Laughing Buddha

Known for his blissful, cute and cheerful nature, Laughing Buddha in Feng Shui is considered to bring good luck and wealth when placed in the East direction of your home or office confronting the primary entryway.

3. Add a fish aquarium to your Vastu

Fish symbolises the activeness, energy and the enhancement of positive energies. Placing aquariums in your home or office on the Northside brings career opportunities, while the South-East side invites financial plenitude.

4. Bring positivity with the Evil Eye Tree

The Evil Eye Fish or The Gold Brushed Evil Eye Tree ensures the elimination of fiendish spirits and misfortune from your life. The blue colour of this evil eye is something that you should make a part of your home decor to invite wealth.

5. Encourage the Feng Shui decor items in your life

Explore the other embellishing items in Feng Shui for money in business like Three Golden Owls, Three-tiered Tortoise Statue, Gods of Wealth Fuk Luk Sau, Horse with Coins, substantially more charming elements, etc.

