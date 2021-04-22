5 Essentials you must carry while you step out this Summer to beat the heat

Summer can be an unpleasant season if not done in the right manner. One needs all the essentials to survive the heat and escape the troubles of Summer. Here are 5 essentials you must carry in your handbag during Summer.

Summer is here! Stepping out of our homes in this scorching sunlight could be a task. When you need to step out in the burning heat for your daily grocery run, work or meeting a friend, you can’t help but feel tired, exhausted and dehydrated by the heat. However, there are certain essentials that save us on a sweltering day from the heat and help in keeping our skin look fresh and body hydrated.

Whether you are going out on a grocery run or inching back to work, here’s a quick checklist of the must haves.

Cotton face mask

Face masks have now become a necessity to carry around during summer and all seasons. In summer, you can purchase good quality cotton face masks that will protect you from the gems and will help absorb the sweat during summer. Cotton face masks are light, easy to breathe and give you absolute protection against germs, dust and pollution.

Moisturising sanitiser

Frequent washing of hands and usage of sanitisers, make it imperative for us to keep applying hand creams. Carrying multiple disinfecting and rehydrating products in your bag can add unnecessary weight and clutter to rummage through. Declutter by using a hand sanitiser that disinfects and moisturises in one go.

Water bottle

Carrying your own flask or glass water bottle eliminates the use of single-use plastic items and it also helps in keeping you hydrated. You can refill your own bottle with water anytime you want and keep yourself hydrated at all time to survive the heat.

Facial tonic mist

These face mists help in rejuvenating and reviving tired skin. The refreshing smell of these facial tonics also helps in relieving one from anxiety and stress. It will instantly make you feel refreshed and energised.

Body mist

Our one and only saviour for the summer season is the body mist. These mists mostly have a young, fruity or flowery fragrance to them that leaves you feeling fresh. For an unplanned date or a work meeting that you did not see coming, these mists could be your lifesavers.

Also Read: 5 Reasons why you should include wheatgrass in your summer diet

Share your comment ×