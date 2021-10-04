5 Essentials you need before you bring your baby home

One can seem to go overboard with baby shopping and while it is normal for a mother to do so, it is completely avoidable by knowing just the right things to buy for your baby’s arrival.

Mothers love to know and have everything just to be prepared for their newborn’s arrival. It is important to know the stuff you need immediately after your baby is born and to differentiate between the items you might need later as you should be in no hurry to purchase these during your last trimester.

Here are some of the important stuff you might need before your newborn’s arrival.

1. Nursing

Bibs

Burp cloths

Breast pump

Nursing pillow

Nursing bras

Breast pads

Lotion for sore nipples

2. Baby care

Nail clippers

Diaper bag

Diaper rash cream

Cotton pads

Trash cans

Garbage bags

Baby lotion

Re-usable or cloth diapers

Wipes

Baby ointment

3. Clothing

Onesies

Nightgowns

Socks

Caps

Cotton t-shirts

Cotton blankets

Wraparounds

Baby laundry detergent

4. Sleeping

Crib

Sheets for the crib

Crib mattress

Waterproof pads

Mosquito net

Toys

5. Safety

Safety seat for the car

Baby monitor

Baby thermometer

Medical kit

