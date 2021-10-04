5 Essentials you need before you bring your baby home

One can seem to go overboard with baby shopping and while it is normal for a mother to do so, it is completely avoidable by knowing just the right things to buy for your baby’s arrival.
Mothers love to know and have everything just to be prepared for their newborn’s arrival. It is important to know the stuff you need immediately after your baby is born and to differentiate between the items you might need later as you should be in no hurry to purchase these during your last trimester.
Here are some of the important stuff you might need before your newborn’s arrival.
1. Nursing
Bibs
Burp cloths
Breast pump
Nursing pillow
Nursing bras
Breast pads
Lotion for sore nipples
2. Baby care
Nail clippers
Diaper bag
Diaper rash cream
Cotton pads
Trash cans
Garbage bags
Baby lotion
Re-usable or cloth diapers
Wipes
Baby ointment
3. Clothing
Onesies
Nightgowns
Socks
Caps
Cotton t-shirts
Cotton blankets
Wraparounds
Baby laundry detergent
4. Sleeping
Crib
Sheets for the crib
Crib mattress
Waterproof pads
Mosquito net
Toys
5. Safety
Safety seat for the car
Baby monitor
Baby thermometer
Medical kit
