5 Exciting board games to kill your quarantine boredom

The vacation season is on but unlike past years if you too are stuck at home like us, here are 5 board games to make the most out of this family time together.Check it out!

Worried that you can’t go out and play with your friends? Why not play with your family indoors? Since the pandemic has elevated to a level that's no more in our hands it's better to stay safe at home. But this need not be all boring. You can enjoy your fun family time together with exciting board games that are both interesting and thought provoking. An ideal way to kill the quarantine boredom without wasting time and also by encouraging everyone in the family to brighten up their mood.

Chess

Chess is one of the best board games ever and it is believed that chess players show higher IQ level and know to tackle life problems in a more logical and sane way. It's a good time to start learning the game and improve your cerebral activity.

Price: Rs 369

Monopoly

This game presents a modern banking version of the Monopoly game in which Monopoly money is no more! Win by bankrupting opponents! In the end, it will calculate all players' finishing positions, using their total money and property values. A healthy competitive spirit is always a charm.

Price: Rs 1874

Snake & Ladder

Roll the dice and move where the ladder takes you. Be extra careful of the snakes as they can bring you down with just a bite. A careful and well-planned mind can only be the ultimate snake and ladder champion. Are you one? Buy the game and play your luck!

Price: Rs 219

Codenames

A card game for parties based on deduction and secret agents. It's the sport that requires a curious mind ready to solve the thriller stored for you in the game. Get your siblings, parents and even grandparents to make this season 2 off quarantining more exciting with this board game.

Price: Rs 699

Risk

In the Risk game, the goal is simple: players aim to conquer their enemies’ territories by building an army, moving their troops in, and engaging in battle. It's a game of alliances, betrayal, and surprise attacks because, on the Risk game battlefield, anything goes.

Price: Rs 1999

